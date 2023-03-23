Easter fun offered at Shropshire holiday clubs

Children at a previous Crossbar Club

The Crossbar Foundation, in partnership with Crossbar Education in Sport, will be running clubs at nine county schools during the Easter holidays.

Week one activities are offered between Monday, April 3, and Thursday, April 6, followed by another busy schedule for week two from Tuesday, April 11, through to Friday, April 14.

Luke Hughes, Crossbar’s holiday activities lead, said: "The Easter theme is aways an exciting one for children and our coaches.

“We have lots of Easter-themed games and activities planned to keep the children engaged throughout two busy and enjoyable weeks.

“There will be Easter egg hunts, a visit from the Easter Bunny, as well as sports, arts and crafts, and plenty of other fun, including a visit from Shropshire Paintball to deliver Nerf gun sessions.

"We will also be supporting the Happy Healthy Active Holidays programme, a Department for Education-funded scheme, which supports a range of clubs and activities for children and young people in Telford and Wrekin during the school holidays, so we will be offering free places for children at selected schools to attend our clubs.

"Our main focus, as always, is to engage with as many children as possible throughout the two weeks to keep them happy, healthy and active during the Easter holidays.”

The Easter clubs, designed for children aged between four and 11, take place during both weeks of the holidays at Lawley Primary School, Old Park Primary School and Redhill Primary School in Telford.

Clubs will also be offered at Much Wenlock Primary School and in Shrewsbury at Greenfields Primary School, Radbrook Primary School and St George’s Junior School.

Week one only clubs will be held at Pontesbury Primary School and Telford’s Newdale Primary School.

All nine of the Crossbar clubs take place from 8.30am to 4pm, costing £15 each day to attend.

Youngsters aged between 12 and 14 are also invited to attend as part of Crossbar’s ‘Young Leader’ course, offering an engaging day shadowing coaches.