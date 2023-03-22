Charity superstore marks firth anniversary

Staff at the Severn Hospice superstore, which has celebrated its fifth anniversary.

Since Severn Hospice opened its Shrewsbury superstore in 2018, it has taken in hundreds of thousands of donated goods and is now at the heart of the local community.

“We have had such fantastic support since the first day we opened our doors and really have been made to feel so welcome and it is thanks to them that we have done so well,” said shop manager Becky Woolliscroft. “It is brilliant to be celebrating our fifth birthday.

“We only stock high-quality items. We receive donations daily and regularly get designer clothing, shoes and homeware, and our bric-a-brac is a huge draw. We have a very large book section and a good selection of vinyl and children’s toys.”

The superstore is one of 30 shops in the charity’s retail portfolio and collectively they add £1.5 million towards the care it provides.

Staff at the superstore were able to ride out the Covid-19 lockdowns when the shop became a central hub for the sorting of stock as well as being the base for its online eBay operation.

The superstore’s team of staff were not furloughed thanks to the generosity of its loyal supporters who used lockdown to sort out their wardrobes and cupboards.

“It was because of our supporters that we were able to work through lockdown,” said Becky. “The shop became a sorting station for donations, which meant that when the other shops in our retail network did reopen, we had some amazing items to go on sale and were more than ready to welcome our customers back in.”

To mark its fifth anniversary, the shop has a series of events planned.

Based on the corner of Beacalls Lane, the shop is just around the corner from Shrewsbury Prison tourist attraction and a short walk from Shrewsbury town centre.

“We really are so lucky to be sited where we are,” said Becky. “The parking means that people can just pull up and unload their donations and similarly they can pop in to see what we have on offer.

“Being only a short walk from the train station and with a bus stop right outside the door makes it easy for people to visit.