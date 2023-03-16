Students raise more than £1,500 for earthquake appeal

Students at Acton Burnell-based Concord College have so far raised £1,544.44 for the appeal and are continuing to seek donations for victims of the devasting earthquake.

One of the prime motivators has been form five student Ceylin Gurses, 15, who is from Turkey.

She said: “When I heard the news of the earthquake back home I knew I had to do something to help the devastation in my country.

“After talking to one of the teachers about ways in which the Concord community could help, I suggested having a donation box and perhaps setting up an online fundraiser.

“It started off with an idea of making and selling Valentine’s Day chocolates and Taylors boarding house girls came together to help the cause raising over £200 with the help of members of staff.”

Student Bulut Kizilot, 18, who also comes from Turkey, had a similar idea of raising funds.

He said: “Wanting to make this donation as big as possible, we thought of holding a bake sale in college which would help us raise awareness as well as a greater sum of money.

“With help from lots of friends and the college’s outreach team, the bake-sale was arranged. In the space of one week we bought all the ingredients and distributed them to those who agreed to help with the baking.

“On the day of the sale we had great contributions from teachers who donated more treats for us to sell through break times.

“After intensive selling throughout a combined 35 minutes we were able to raise £1,000.44. This is all thanks to members of staff and students who turned up to buy treats.

“Especially, the outstanding number of people who were willing to extend their donation beyond the price of the treats they bought.

“For card users to donate as well we set up a just giving fundraising page where we were able to raise another £554 which has so far brought our grand total to £1,554.44.”

Ceylin added: “The team is delighted with the outcome of the fundraising. Outreach prefects, Bulut and I raised over £1,000 in aid of the Turkish earthquake victims and feel we have made an impact back home.”

Bulut said: “A big thank you to everyone who helped us in organising what turned out to be a great success.”