BBC Shropshire team gears up for 50-mile Red Nose Day rickshaw charity challenge

Adam Green, Andy Broxton and Richard Tisdale from BBC Radio Shropshire

This Friday is Red Nose Day and the local Beeb breakfast team will ‘collect’ three huge red noses from local schools along the way around the Wrekin.

They will be leaving the Old Market Hall in the Square in Shrewsbury in three rickshaws at 9am and travelling through Upton Magna, Wellington, Telford Town Park and Shifnal.

The rickshaws belong to the Shropshire Cycle Hub. They are normally used to give rides to people around Shrewsbury and Oswestry, but this time will be ridden by presenters Adam Green and Andy Broxton, and producer Richard Tisdale.

Andy said: “I guess we are going to find out how difficult it is to ride rickshaws that distance. They’re pretty hard to handle.

"On a normal bike you’d lean into the corner - on a rickshaw, you turn the handles and end up leaning in the opposite direction! They take a bit of getting used to.

“Comic Relief is such an amazing charity. They do so much for people both here in the UK and around the world.

“It brings people together, gets them talking and makes a difference to people’s lives, right here in Shropshire.”

On the way each rickshaw will have stopped to collect a huge inflatable red nose at one of the schools who have been acting as ‘Red Nose Custodians.’

Schoolchildren will meet the rickshaws and strap the noses to them before they continue the challenge. The schools involved are St. Lucia’s in Upton Magna, St. Peter’s C of E, Squirrel Meadow in Bratton, Telford and St George's Primary School in St. George’s, Telford.

Last year the team walked 20 miles from Bridgnorth to the Wrekin summit raising more than £6,000.

Samir Patel, chief executive of Comic Relief, said: “The money raised for Red Nose Day will help people going through the toughest times of their lives, here in the UK and around the world. So, whether you hold a bake sale, get sponsored to do a challenge, buy a Red Nose or T-shirt, or pick up the phone to donate, we are so thankful for everything you do.”

Red Nose Day will be broadcast from 7pm on BBC One on Friday.