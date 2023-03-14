Notification Settings

Public urged to get behind charity fundraising concert

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

Shropshire based counselling charity, Crane Quality Counselling, is seeking support from everyone across Shropshire to join young people from local schools who are performing through song for financial support to help all children from aged five upwards to feel able to access counselling therapy support when needed.

Some of those taking part in the concert
The concert has several dignitaries supporting the event including His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire Mrs Anna Turner JP.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "Over the past two years, we have worked with approximately 300 children trying to deal with anxiety, mental health issues plus loss and bereavement. Our counsellors have worked hard to see that this needy group of children have support within a few days of contact.

"The demand for our services increases day by day but hopefully, with the public support either attending the concert or making a donation, just contact our office in Shrewsbury t visit https://cranecounselling.co.uk/ or call 01743 240546." Tickets cost £5 for adults and children go free.

"We look forward to receiving your support – children across Shropshire are our future generation."

