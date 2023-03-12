Shrewsbury 10k attracts 1,400 runners despite recent snow

Organisers say 1,400 runners made the start line at the 2023 Shrewsbury 10k, despite fears for the event due to last week's snowfall.

"Considering the weather we have had over the last few days we had a good turn out," said Simon Macdonald from Ultimate Fitness Events, who has been organising the Shrewsbury 10k for the last eight years.

"We also had a very good turnout of spectators too, especially outside Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury."

He said the event raised more than £4,000 for Shrewsbury cancer charity Lingen Davies, who were given 10 free entry spots by the organisers.

The starting gun went off at 9pm at Quarry Park for the run, which this year had been sponsored by Shrewsbury solicitors, Wace Morgan.

The route saw competitors run the first 3km around Shrewsbury's residential areas before heading to the towns major river crossings, passing through the grounds of Shrewsbury School before making their way back to the finish line in Quarry Park.

The quickest time went to Richard Lovejoy from Aldershot in Hampshire, who finished the course in 32 minutes, 50 seconds.