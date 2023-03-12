Food waste challenge could see dinner cooked for you by professional chef

Cooking Smart with chef, Hungry Guy Steve

Organisations across Shropshire have joined forces to ask everyone to save time and money by making the most of their food during the the March Food Waste Action Campaign.

One of the groups already helping people to stop food waste is the Shrewsbury Food Hub with its, Taste with No Waste Challenge.

Professional Chef, Steve Guy - The Hungry Guy - is fronting the challenge with advice in a series of simple videos and tips available to those who sign up to take the challenge.

Ali Thomas from the Hub explains “Most people do not realise that one third of food produced is wasted and 70 per cent of this food waste happens in our homes."

Steve, The Hungry Guy, said: "I have been a professional chef for 14 years and making the most of the food that I buy is really important important to me."

"Of the food we waste, 10 per cent of the waste is in farming, 10 per cent in manufacturing and 10 per cent in supermarkets.

"But 70 per cent of that waste happens in our bread bins, food bowls and fridges. How we can make a dent in this to make the most of the food that we buy."

"The food hub does a massive amount to deal with waste from our supermarkets - we should do what we can to deal with the waste in hour homes."

As part of the Taste with no Waste Challenge all those who take the challenge are asked to fill in two surveys.

"Fill them in and tell us how you get on and you will be in with a chance of winning a dinner party cooked by Steve for you and your friends, tickets to Shrewsbury Food Festival in June or brunch at Daily Brews," Ali said.

Professional chef, Steve Guy, known as The Hungry Guy, has joined forces with Shrewsbury Food Hub to

This challenge is a great way to reduce food waste and save money. The Taste with no Waste challenge is six short emails, over two weeks (one every other day) which contain short clips with helpful tips on how to reduce food waste starring our amazing chef, Steve

check, plan, shop, perfect portions. Fridgonomics cooking smart savvy storage

Did you know that food waste costs the average family £700 a year! Reducing the amount of food we waste is a no brainer for saving money. Plus the fact that food waste causes 8% of our carbon emissions – so reducing food waste reduces our carbon footprint and is really good for the planet.

Join the Taste with no Waste Challenge and make the most of the ingredients you buy.

There are 2 surveys –