Shropshire Club to support children’s hospice with Coronation Ball

By Dominic Robertson

People are being asked to pull on their black ties and cocktail dresses for a glamorous night in support of Hope House Children’s Hospice at the Shropshire Club’s Coronation Ball.

Mark and Jayne Charman, chairman and secretary of the Shropshire Club.

Held on Saturday, May 6, at Tern Hill Hall, near Market Drayton, the ball, which coincides with the coronation celebrations, will include food, drink, entertainment, dancing and auctions with Jeremy Lammond.

Mark Charman, chairman of The Shropshire Club, said: “This is the 20th year we will have been raising money for Hope House, and over the years we are proud to have donated more than £500,000.

“This ball is the jewel in the crown of our fundraising efforts, but we’re only able to raise this amount thanks to people joining us and their generosity at our events. The Coronation Ball will be a night to remember so anyone who wants to join us for a fantastic night of fun and fundraising then please do get in touch.”

Tables of 10 are available to buy at the cost of £700, but spaces are limited.

The first ball, held in 2003, raised £5,000 and last year the ball topped £63,000.

The Shropshire Club has also held cycle rides in the past and has kept local businesses flying the flag for the charity.

Hope House fundraiser Cat Dowdeswell said: “We are so grateful to The Shropshire Club for all their amazing support over the last 20 years. Their balls and other events of the year have raised a tremendous amount of money, and it is only with this kind of support that we can be here for the children and families that need us the most.

“If you would like to help the club raise even more money for us then please get in touch with Mark and book your table before they all go.”

To reserve a table contact Mark Charman on 07973 800805.









