Rotary club presents donations to local charities

Emily Kerr and Rotarian Fred McDonogh.

The cheques were presented to Bekki Fardoe, Hope House, Emily Kerr, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and Maria Jones, Midlands Air Ambulance, by club president Rotarian Fred McDonogh.

All three recipients spoke of the difference the support will make to their respective charities and how much they all ‘heavily rely’ on generous donations from organisations like Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club as well as the local community.

Area fundraiser Bekki told Rotarians that Hope House was providing end of life care for children and those with a terminal illness.

“The donation will make a big difference – I can’t say thank you enough,” she added.

Emily revealed how much such a ‘incredible amount’ meant to the charity which heavily relied on donations from organisations such as Rotary as well as the community.

She said 4,000 people were diagnosed with cancer in their area every year and the charity funded equipment which now included radar keys that enabled cancer patients to access public toilets.

“This takes away the fear of people going out in public when they need to access a toilet. We fund a lot of projects in the community and this donation will help us,” she added.

Maria described the donation as ‘wonderful’ and told Rotarians that Midlands Air Ambulance, which had to raise £11m every year, still did not receive government funding and relied on donations.

The money donated by Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club would fund a whole mission which would save someone’s life.

“It is an amazing service, but we only do what we do because of people like yourselves,” she added.

Addressing all three recipients, the club president said: “You don’t need to thank us – we thank you. Your organisations’ efforts mean we enjoy a healthcare system which would otherwise fall on its face.

“You are doing a wonderful job and long may it continue.”