Fallen tree blocks busy road into Shrewsbury

Road closed by fallen tree. Photo: Google Maps

Police advised drivers to avoid the B5062 from the A49 to Haughmond Abbey on Thursday afternoon.

AA Traffic News said traffic was affected on the B5062 both ways between the Upton Magna turn off and the Uffington turn off.

The traffic news website said the incident was reported at 4.07pm.

The website described the incident as: "Road closed and slow traffic due to fallen tree on B5062 both ways between the Upton Magna turn off and the Uffington turn off. Affecting traffic between Roden and Shrewsbury."

West Mercia Police tweeted: "Road Closure - B5062 from A49 to Haughmond Abbey - due to fallen tree - Please avoid - Thank you."