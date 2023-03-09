Severn Hospice cancels fundraising walk event due to weather warning

Severn Hospice has confirmed the cancellation of the event

Severn Hospice’s Pontesbury Potter attracts hundreds of dedicated walkers and fell runners to its 13-mile course on the hills around Pontesbury.

The event raises thousands of pounds for the charity, which relies on donations to fund the care it offers people living with incurable illness.

Jess Druce, area fundraiser for Severn Hospice, said: “We’ve had to call it this morning so our lovely supporters aren’t left hanging on.

"The latest detailed forecast we have access to shows it snowing through Friday and then dropping to -7 degrees overnight, before the snow starts up again in the late afternoon on Saturday. We just can’t rely on the weather and ground conditions being good enough to have a safe event.

“We’re disappointed and I just feel sorry for all our lovely supporters who I know were looking forward to getting out there and helping us.

“We’ve written to them all on email and will let them have the new date as soon as we can.