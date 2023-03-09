Appeal to find foster home for 'charming' German Shepherd Soot

Soot is looking to find a foster home

The two-year-old German Shepherd, called Soot, arrived at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury in January after a change in his owner’s circumstances meant he could no longer stay with them.

But as he approaches being at the centre for two months, the team would like him to enjoy the benefits of a foster home to help him prepare for his forever home.

Abbie Corfield, co-ordinator of the Dogs Trust Home from Home fostering scheme, said: “Soot is a beautiful young boy who is a little overwhelmed in kennels, but we know he will thrive in a home environment.

"He hasn’t had much interest from potential adopters since he came to us, so whilst he is waiting to meet his new owner, we would really like him to enjoy his home comforts and lots of one-on-one attention.

“He was a much-loved dog and has a lovely nature, but he has found adjusting to kennel life difficult.

"We are sure that living in a foster home would really give him the chance to shine and ultimately help him find his ideal forever home.”

Two-year-old Soot is pictured with his carer Becky Rogers

The team say: "Soot is a charming boy who has a loving nature and is very playful. He loves to play fetch but does have arthritis so sometimes lovely walks or a day trip where he can explore the countryside are gentler alternatives he enjoys just as much."

Since the Home from Home fostering scheme was launched at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury in 2015, more than 700 dogs have been fostered.

Currently the team has 40 volunteer foster carers but would like more to join the Dogs Trust family, so even more dogs in need can be helped.

Abbie added: “With the cost of living crisis, more and more people are having to face the heartbreaking decision of handing over their dogs to us and we want to help as many as possible/

“Not only do our dogs benefit from being in a foster home to enjoy life in familiar surroundings, the more dogs we have in foster the more dogs we can care for in our kennels.

"So, if you are someone who can’t have a dog in their life permanently, fostering could be the ideal solution to you having a canine companion.”

Dogs Trust provides its team of fosterers with everything they may need for the dog in their care, including food, bedding and toys, and will cover the cost of any necessary vets bills.

The team particularly needs foster carers without children or other pets and are always on hand to support fosterers.