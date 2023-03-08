Notification Settings

International evening to celebrate women from across the globe

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

Women from across the globe will be celebrated at an evening in Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Kate Fejfer is welcomed to Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club by president John Yeomans
The International Community Buffet will be held at the Radbook Community Centre from 5.30-8.30pm with the chance to enjoy food from around the globe.

As well as a chance for people from across the world, who live in Shropshire, to get together and celebrate both cultural cuisine and International Women's Day, the evening will also be a fundraiser.

There will be a collection for the Lingen Davies Cancer appeal.

Kate Fejfer, from Shropshire European Organisation, one of those organising the evening, said: "Every year we - individuals from different backgrounds and with rich cultures, meet together and celebrate our traditions with amazing food.

"This year we expect representatives from 16 counties and we are hoping to attract even more.

"It is a wonderful chance to speak with people from different countries who decided to live in Shropshire."

Tickets are just £4 for adults and £2 for children and must be booked in advance.

Reserve a place by email: shropeuropeorg@gmail.com or telephone 07894 7393000.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

