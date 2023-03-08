Fire crews sent as woman suffers dislocated knee at Shrewsbury soft play centre

Ambulance services were called out to Medieval Madness in Shrewsbury on Tuesday, March 7 at around 4.45pm.
Upon arrival, crews called for assistance from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, to help a woman with a dislocated knee.
A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency at Medieval Madness on Battlefield Enterprise Park. One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.
"On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."