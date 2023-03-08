Notification Settings

Fire crews sent as woman suffers dislocated knee at Shrewsbury soft play centre

By Megan Jones

A woman was taken to hospital with a dislocated knee after emergency services were called to a soft play centre.

Ambulance services were called out to Medieval Madness in Shrewsbury on Tuesday, March 7 at around 4.45pm.

Upon arrival, crews called for assistance from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, to help a woman with a dislocated knee.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency at Medieval Madness on Battlefield Enterprise Park. One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

