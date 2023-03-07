'Life-saving' scheme to try and bring down homeless deaths could be 'game-changer'

Beth Petersohn of the Shrewsbury Ark and Graham McGaw of With You

Shropshire Council has been awarded £1.4m to try and bring down the number of deaths of rough sleepers in the county, and the Reset programme is to start this week. Among the help offered will be medical prescribing, domestic abuse support, health and fitness classes and mental health assistance.

They will also learn thinking skills to try and improve resilience against relapsing.

According to Office for National Statistics data, in 2021, almost two in five deaths of homeless people in England and Wales were related to drug poisoning and almost 10 per cent of homeless people in England and Wales were alcohol-specific.

Emily Bell, chair of homeless support charity Shrewsbury Ark, described the move as "a game-changer", and said: "We are very much looking forward to being a part of this multi-agency team to support and help Shropshire’s most vulnerable to move forward with their lives.”

Graham McGaw, contracts manager at With You in Shropshire, said: “We know that there are often multiple barriers that prevent sustained engagement with substance misuse support for this cohort and we believe that the approach of the Reset team will enable sustained engagement in treatment and result in positive outcomes for individuals.”

The Reset team will be made up of Shropshire Council, With You at Shropshire Recovery Partnership, the Midlands Partnership Foundation Trust (MPFT), Shropshire Domestic Abuse Service (SDAS), Shrewsbury Ark and Intuitive Thinking Skills.

The team will work alongside the council’s housing services so that those currently rough sleeping are ready to take on accommodation that takes them off the streets; and those at risk of rough sleeping receive help and support to stop them become future rough sleepers.

Ongoing support and day centre facilities will be provided by Shrewsbury Ark.

If you or someone you know needs drug and alcohol support for rough sleeping in Shropshire, email reset@wearewithyou.org.uk, call 01743 294700. More information can be found at wearewithyou.org.uk/services/shropshire/.