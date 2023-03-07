Judge apologies to defendant as sentencing is adjourned over lack of wheelchair access at Shrewsbury Crown Court

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Judge Peter Barrie told 47-year-old Terry Milkins that when the crown court was refurbished some years ago they did not have the money to make the necessary changes.

Mr Milkins, whose address was given as Conduit Street, Leicester, faces sentencing for drugs supply offences in Shrewsbury in October 2021. Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that he has already faced delays in his case being dealt with.

Judge Barrie said: "I cannot deal with him today, this needs to be transferred to another court. I can't say when it will be dealt with.

"I am sorry about the time it is all taking. Courts with access are few and far between but we will have to transfer the sentence to there."

The judge also noted that there is also a need for a pre-sentence report to be prepared before Milkins can be sentenced.

Judge Barrie, sitting at court on Thursday decided to continue Mr Milkins' bail arrangements but reminded him that if his circumstances changed he must let the authorities know as soon as possible.

"You should communicate any difficulties you have in good time. Courts become readier to issue warrants once they have been issued.

"We cannot go any further because of the unavoidable problems. That's all for today, you are free to go."

A spokesman for HM Courts and Tribunals Service spokesperson said: "“Courts will always make alternative arrangements for wheelchair users - such as moving to another venue - if informed that this will be required.”