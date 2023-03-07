Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Judge apologies to defendant as sentencing is adjourned over lack of wheelchair access at Shrewsbury Crown Court

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

A crown court judge apologised to a wheelchair-using defendant whose sentencing had to be put off because of access problems at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Shrewsbury Crown Court
Shrewsbury Crown Court

Judge Peter Barrie told 47-year-old Terry Milkins that when the crown court was refurbished some years ago they did not have the money to make the necessary changes.

Mr Milkins, whose address was given as Conduit Street, Leicester, faces sentencing for drugs supply offences in Shrewsbury in October 2021. Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that he has already faced delays in his case being dealt with.

Judge Barrie said: "I cannot deal with him today, this needs to be transferred to another court. I can't say when it will be dealt with.

"I am sorry about the time it is all taking. Courts with access are few and far between but we will have to transfer the sentence to there."

The judge also noted that there is also a need for a pre-sentence report to be prepared before Milkins can be sentenced.

Judge Barrie, sitting at court on Thursday decided to continue Mr Milkins' bail arrangements but reminded him that if his circumstances changed he must let the authorities know as soon as possible.

"You should communicate any difficulties you have in good time. Courts become readier to issue warrants once they have been issued.

"We cannot go any further because of the unavoidable problems. That's all for today, you are free to go."

A spokesman for HM Courts and Tribunals Service spokesperson said: "“Courts will always make alternative arrangements for wheelchair users - such as moving to another venue - if informed that this will be required.”

The courts estate offers access to facilities for wheelchair users through a mixture of physical adjustments and managed access policies.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Comments are unavailable until Tuesday, 7th March due to maintenance.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News