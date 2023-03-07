Notification Settings

Big Issue seller Harvey and his faithful canine companion given a warm welcome back to Shrewsbury

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

A Big Issue seller and his big dog have been given a warm welcome back to the streets of Shrewsbury.

"Harvey" and his dog have been welcomed back to Shrewsbury. Picture: Shrewsbury Police
Harvey and his dog Wolfie were welcomed back to town by locals and a patrolling police team in the town centre on Wednesday.

The seller and his faithful and well behaved companion have been a feature at Harvey's usual spot outside the entrance to the Darwin Shopping Centre.

Shrewsbury Police tweeted about Harvey's return on Tuesday.

They said: "During foot patrol of the town centre today, PC Lee and PC Spiers stopped to chat to Big Issue seller Harvey who has returned to Shrewsbury with his lovely dog Wolfie.

"Lots of locals to the town are happy to see his return!"

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

