Musicians to compete at college concerto competition

11 musicians will compete at the college

Admission to the Concord College's annual concerto competition in aid of The Anthony Morris Foundation on March 11 is free.

The event will feature 11 musicians from across the county, including three from Acton Burnell-based Concord College, will fight it out for the unique opportunity to perform a movement from a concerto with an orchestra.

At the end of the evening, the performer whose music impresses the independent guest adjudicator the most will be awarded the title Concord College Concerto Competition Winner 2023.