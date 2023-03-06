Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Musicians to compete at college concerto competition

By Richard WilliamsShrewsburyMusicPublished: Last Updated:

Members of the public have been invited to attend a classical music competition put on by a Shropshire College to raise money for charity.

11 musicians will compete at the college
11 musicians will compete at the college

Admission to the Concord College's annual concerto competition in aid of The Anthony Morris Foundation on March 11 is free.

The event will feature 11 musicians from across the county, including three from Acton Burnell-based Concord College, will fight it out for the unique opportunity to perform a movement from a concerto with an orchestra.

At the end of the evening, the performer whose music impresses the independent guest adjudicator the most will be awarded the title Concord College Concerto Competition Winner 2023.

Anyone wishing to reserve a free seat can email emily.purvis@concordcollege.org.uk

Music
Entertainment
Shrewsbury entertainment
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Education
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Most Read

Comments are unavailable until Tuesday, 7th March at 2pm due to maintenance.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News