Mayor urges Salopians to nominate their heroes for special awards

Shrewsbury mayor Elisabeth Roberts

The Mayor of Shrewsbury Awards take place at Theatre Severn on April 18, and people have until 12.30pm on March 24 to put heroes forward.

The awards aim to recognise those who have gone above and beyond for the benefit of the town. Shrewsbury mayor Elisabeth Roberts will present the winners with their awards at the ceremony.

Anyone can submit a nomination, or be nominated, and there are nine categories which aim to recognise organisations, groups, individuals and businesses. A panel of members and officers of Shrewsbury Town Council will judge the nominations.

The categories are Built Heritage, Business, Climate Emergency, Community, Courtesy, Environmental, Lifetime Achievement, Tourism and Youth.

In addition to these nine categories, the mayor will also present her special commendation awards to people she has met throughout her mayoral year who have played a key part in helping make Shrewsbury a special place to live and work.

Councillor Roberts, said: “Every year, the Mayor's Awards recognise those who come from all areas of the town and contribute so much in so many different ways. It's lovely to hear from anyone who believes someone deserves to be recognised in this way and we hope to have a variety of nominations for all categories.

“So, this is the last chance for people to get their entries in for this year’s awards and I would urge people to get nominating! I look forward to hearing all about people’s various achievements and to meeting the winners at the awards ceremony next month.”

Full information on the criteria for the categories can be found on the town council’s website at shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk/councillors-list/the-mayor/mayors-awards-2023/