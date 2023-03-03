Snowdrops help raised thousands of pounds for cancer centre

June Whittaker, right, presents a cheque to Tarrah Lewis

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund’s Snowdrop Walk has raised £39,677 over the past 19 years.

It was originally launched in 2004 by June Whitaker and her late husband, Wolstan. They allowed visitors into the private grounds of their home at Winsley Hall, Westbury, to enjoy the impressive display of pretty snowdrops, planted and nurtured by the couple themselves.

Since then thousands of people have attended the open weekend, raising almost £40,000 for the area’s main cancer charity which supports patients as they go through treatment at The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital’s Lingen Davies Cancer Centre.

The organisation’s LiveLife Cancer Awareness Service has also been launched to help everyone in the wider community by raising awareness about the signs and symptoms of cancer – helping to encourage more early diagnosis and work towards cancer prevention.

Tarrah Lewis, fundraising and volunteering coordinator for Lingen Davies, said walkers from all over the county and beyond made the trip to enjoy the snowdrops and support the charity.

“We are delighted with the total we have raised from this year’s event," she said.

"I would like to thank Mrs Whitaker for her continued support over the years and I would also like to thank our wonderful volunteers for their hard work and excellent cake baking skills.

“After a couple of years of Covid cancellations and bad weather, we were so happy to see the sun shining and the walkers didn't stop arriving all day."

“We look forward to welcoming people back next year to hopefully enjoy another stunning floral display, walk in the sunshine, enjoy a tasty piece of homemade cake, and potentially break another record raising much needed funds to support cancer patients.”