Rural housing specialist delighted with response from volunteers

Sam Hine and John Green from Shropshire Rural Housing

Shropshire Rural Housing Association is looking for volunteers to join its board and committees, including any tenants who would like to get involved.

John Green, chief executive of Shropshire Rural, which has just celebrated its 40th anniversary, said volunteers were the lifeblood of the association.

“We are immensely grateful to the people who make up our board and committees, who lead the strategic direction and provide valuable experience and knowledge to the organisation,” he said.

“We launched a recruitment campaign at the end of last year and have been really pleased with the response.

“A good number of people came forward and we are hopeful of adding a few new faces, which is so helpful to bring fresh ideas and drive to the association as a whole.

“We were also really pleased to hear from some tenants who were interested in joining our Tenant Matters group, which acts as a vital link to our board.”

Chair of the Shropshire Rural Board, Sam Hine, said she wanted to thank everyone for their interest - and urged anyone who was keen to get involved to still get in touch.

She said: “We are always happy to hear from anyone with an interest in rural housing.

“Having a wide range of people from a variety of backgrounds is crucial in ensuring an organisation like ours has strong governance and solid foundations. I would like to thank all of our members – former, current and new - for all their efforts and dedication over the past 40 years.

“We all share a common goal – to provide good quality, affordable, safe and comfortable homes for people in rural areas.”