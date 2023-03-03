Shrewsbury charity concert to help with counselling for children

Shrewsbury Abbey

A Shropshire based charity, Crane Quality Counselling, has for the past three years, worked with Shropshire children, many of whom have been struggling with loss and bereavement plus other mental health issues.

Coupled with support from Shropshire County Council, they have been able to access these professional services through Crane Quality Counselling, in order to improve their mental health and move on with their education and social skills.

Guests at the concert at The Abbey, Shrewsbury, on March 17, will include Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner and civic dignitaries.

A spokesperson from Crane Quality Counselling said: “We have worked with 249 children who had been unable to access statutory services and following referral, have received help and support within seven to 14 days of making that all important call.

"Our accredited professionally trained counsellors have been travelling the county – visiting young people needing help. Sadly, this work has to be scaled down due to the contract possibly coming to an end.”

Several schools will be bringing over 100 children together on March 17 at Shrewsbury Abbey’s church in Abbey Foregate starting at 6.30pm.

"They are on a mission to say ‘thank you’ for the help received and to raise more funds to support the Teen Talk and Child Chat counselling services provided by the charity. Tickets are £5 for adults and children under 16 are free. Every pound will go towards the continuation of this work."