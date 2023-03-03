Application lodged for temporary traveller site on Shrewsbury outskirts

The planning application has been submitted by Shropshire Council. Its cabinet agreed to the proposals last summer following a two-month public consultation into the plans.

The site – which is intended to help ease, and allow the council to manage, some of the issues associated with unauthorised encampments in and around Shrewsbury – would, the council says, provide a safe place for families to stay while passing through the county.

Owned by Shropshire Council, the land lies to the north east corner of Ellesmere Road roundabout, between the A5124 Battlefield Link Road and the A528 Shrewsbury Road.

The site itself would be screened by a belt of trees. It would accommodate up to eight families for short periods, not exceeding three weeks at any one time.

The location of the proposed traveller site

A council spokesperson said that if planning permission was granted it was hoped that the site would be open within 12 months.

A transit site within Shropshire is being proposed for several reasons. The council said there was a need for a safe place for gypsy and traveller families to stay while passing through the county.

The site will also resolve a short-term problem for gypsy and traveller families who are due to move onto the council’s owned and managed sites, it says.

National planning policy for gypsy and traveller sites requires local authorities to identify and to seek to meet the permanent and transit accommodation needs of gypsies and travellers via the planning process.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing, said: “In recent years we’ve seen a number of unauthorised encampments in and around Shrewsbury and a significant number pitching on high profile locations such as the Park and Ride sites, Battlefield Enterprise Park and the retail business car parks, impacting both on the public and private sectors.

“Some areas within Shrewsbury experience regular unauthorised encampments, which can cause disruption and conflict locally, and can also be expensive and time-consuming to clear. And we cannot evict unauthorised camps if we have no provision to move them to.

“Such a transit site could, within a reasonably short timescale, deal with the ongoing and costly issues associated with such encampments and help ease the impact on local communities and businesses whilst longer term site provision is considered.

“We anticipate that the site will also have a positive impact on Gypsies and travellers, and on community relations between traveller and settled communities.”