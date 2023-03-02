Woman left in care of police after early morning river incident in Shrewsbury

The English Bridge in Shrewsbury

Police officers called in a fire crew to help at English Bridge, at Wyle Cop, at 12.53am to assist with a "possible person in the water."

Thankfully they found a woman who had not entered the river and who was left in the care of police officers.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "One appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury. There was a request from police to assist with possible person in the water.

"One female was left in the care of police having not entered the water."

Fire crews reported an end to their part in the incident at 1.09am.