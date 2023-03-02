Notification Settings

Crews called out to tackle Shrewsbury hob fire

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Fire crews were called out to a house fire after materials were left on top a of hob in the kitchen.

The incident happened in Frinton Close, Gains Park, Shrewsbury shortly after 11am on Thursday.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 11.19am on Thursday, March 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Shrewsbury.

"This incident involved a small fire involving materials left on top of hob. Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance."

Crews also used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

