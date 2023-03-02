Crews called out to tackle Shrewsbury hob fire

The incident happened in Frinton Close, Gains Park, Shrewsbury shortly after 11am on Thursday.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 11.19am on Thursday, March 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Shrewsbury.

"This incident involved a small fire involving materials left on top of hob. Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance."