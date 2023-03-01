Notification Settings

Humanists set to meet in Shrewsbury to discuss future of education as religion 'declines'

By David Tooley

A free public talk will be held in Shrewsbury next week on making state schools more inclusive to reflect a decline in religion.

University Centre Shrewsbury
University Centre Shrewsbury

About a third of all state-funded schools in England and Wales are run by the Church of England despite Census figures showing only 12 per cent of the adult population are CoE and only 1 per cent of young adults.

Shropshire Humanists, who are non-religious, will be hosting a meeting on Thursday, March 9 At University Centre, Shrewsbury to discuss the issue.

Rob Cann, Humanists UKs Education Campaign Manager, will be talking on the subject “Towards Inclusive Education”.

Dr Simon Nightingale, who chairs Shropshire Humanists, said: "This talk is important to the parents of pupils in Shropshire state schools – and even more important to the pupils themselves.

"100 years ago or so most of the UK population would have said they were church-going members of the Church of England (CoE). However, the proportion of the non-religious in the population has steadily increased over the last five decades, mainly at the expense of the CoE - at present only 12 per cent of the population are CoE and only 1 per cent of young adults."

He added: "Some question why all state schools pupils, including those in schools without any religious affiliation, have by law to attend a daily act of ‘Collective Worship that shall be wholly or mainly of a broadly Christian character.

"Many ask why some state schools are allowed to discriminate by declining admission to children of non-Christian or non-religious parents and can also appoint teachers based on their religion. In any other walk of life, such religious discrimination would be prosecuted under the Equality Act 2010.

"To find out more about the current problems with inclusivity and ways of improving it to the benefit of all, come to the talk and join the discussion."

Refreshments will be available from 6.30pm on Thursday, March 9, for a 7pm start.

