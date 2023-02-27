MP speaks out about cleanliness of county town's streets before extraordinary council meeting

SHREWS PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 27/07/21 Looking at the River Severn, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Domestic Enviroment Rebecca Pow MP, and Daniel Kawcynski MP, at Frankwell footbridge, Shrewsbury..

Daniel Kawczynski MP says chewing gum on the streets and dirty litter bins are among the complaints he has had from constituents.

He is attending a meeting of Shrewsbury Town Council tonight to both speak out about cleaning up the streets and to hear about plans to improve the cleanliness of the River Severn.

The council is holding the special meeting at Theatre Severn to hear from representatives of statutory bodies about plans they may have to improve water quality standards and the MP says he hopes to speak at the meeting.

"I also plan to remind Shrewsbury Town Council that it is are responsible first and foremost for the cleaning and maintenance of our beautiful town," he said.

"I am getting many letters from constituents highlighting their concerns about the lack of effective cleanliness and maintenance by the Town Council. I am writing today to the Leader of Council to ask why the work is not being undertaken to local residents’ and businesses’ satisfaction."

Mr Kawczynski said tourism was vital to the prosperity of Shrewsbury.

"The economy of the town is increasingly reliant on tourist and we have to ensure that it is a beautiful town for our visitors to visit."