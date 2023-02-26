Emergency services rush to nature reserve in false alarm over water rescue

Rea Brook Valley Nature Reserve. Photo: Google

Crews were called to Rea Valley Nature Reserve in Shrewsbury on Saturday at around 10pm.

The incident was a false alarm but emergency service calls were described as being made with "good intent".

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 22:12pm on Saturday, we received a call reporting an incident classified as water rescue in Shrewsbury.

"Three fire appliances including the water rescue unit were mobilised from Baschurch and Shrewsbury. An Operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police.