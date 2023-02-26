Notification Settings

Emergency services rush to nature reserve in false alarm over water rescue

By Emma Walker Shrewsbury

Fire, police and ambulance crews rushed to a 'water rescue' incident in Shrewsbury.

Rea Brook Valley Nature Reserve. Photo: Google
Rea Brook Valley Nature Reserve. Photo: Google

Crews were called to Rea Valley Nature Reserve in Shrewsbury on Saturday at around 10pm.

The incident was a false alarm but emergency service calls were described as being made with "good intent".

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 22:12pm on Saturday, we received a call reporting an incident classified as water rescue in Shrewsbury.

"Three fire appliances including the water rescue unit were mobilised from Baschurch and Shrewsbury. An Operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police.

"This incident was a false alarm with good intent."



