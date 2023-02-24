Tim Peake

Shrewsbury Town FC will be celebrating the armed forces at their League One home clash against Morecambe on March 11.

The match will start in spectacular fashion when former army Apache helicopter pilot Major Peake, who was the first UK astronaut to visit the International Space Centre, flies into the centre of the pitch at the Montgomery Waters Meadow to deliver the match ball.

Major Peake, who announced his retirement from the European astronaut corps in January but will remain in the space industry as an ambassador, became a qualified helicopter pilot and pilot instructor at RAF Shawbury in 1990s.

Off the pitch, supporters will be able to walk around the fan park to see a range of military equipment displays and meet soldiers from E Company, 8th Battalion The Rifles Regiment (8 Rifles) and other local military personnel.

Archie Kendle, from the Shrewsbury Town Foundation, gets to grips with a Javelin anti-tank weapon system

The annual military matchday is organised by Shrewsbury Town in the Community and the Shropshire Armed Forces Covenant team. It celebrates the town’s military and is also the club’s way of saying thank you to those who serve.

Ahead of the military matchday, the Shrewsbury Town Foundation, Salop's official charity, welcomed army reservists to the Meadow, who showed off their weapons and gave a taste of basic infantry tactics.

The 8 Rifles showcased their equipment including a sharpshooter, a machine gun and a Javelin anti-tank weapon system.

Foundation staff were also briefed on patrolling, including using hand and arm signals. Patrolling is one of the ways a unit will find out information about its enemy in the tactical battlefield. It can also be used to disrupt an enemy.

Jamie Edwards, CEO of the Shrewsbury Town Foundation said: “We are proud to host the military matchday when club and community come together to recognise the important and valued contributions our local armed forces make. It will be an honour to welcome our armed forces community into the stadium to enjoy the game.”

Shropshire Council’s armed forces champion, Councillor Ian Nellins, said: “On behalf of Shropshire Council I would like to thank Shrewsbury Town Football Club for hosting the military match day and the support they show our armed forces not just on match day but all year round.