Litter pickers 'make a big difference' with Shrewsbury woodland tidy-up

Volunteers joined Shrewsbury Town Council staff for a litter pick

Members of the public joined Shrewsbury Town Council’s countryside and green space team to help with removing old tree guards from Pimley Woodland as well as undertaking a general litter pick of that area and the old Shrewsbury Canal.

Adam Clifford, countryside and green space ranger for the town council, said: “We are delighted that so many people were able to join us and it has really made a big difference to the area.

“The old tree guards will be recycled, as will all the waste collected as part of our disposal practices.

“We’d like to thank everyone who came along on the day, and we hope they enjoyed their time with us. We really do appreciate them helping us and the helping the local environment.”