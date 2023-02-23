Women's walking football group set for launch

Organisers of the new walking football group outside the offices of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

Organisers of the Shrewsbury group say they are building on the buzz created by the Lionesses’ triumph in the European Championships last summer.

Launching at 10.30am on March 29 at the Monkmoor Recreation Ground, the latest initiative comes from Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

Among the millions watching the all-conquering Lionesses in last year’s tournament was Shrewsbury’s Kate Brown who says she was inspired to set up the new group.

She said: "I have always enjoyed watching football and for a long time have followed the women's game and seen remarkable improvements over the years. I was of the generation that was told girls and women can't physically play football and I certainly wasn't allowed to play at secondary school; hockey yes, football a big no.

“My husband, Steve, has played walking football for many years with the Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin group at Monkmoor in Shrewsbury, and after the successes of the Lionesses last summer I thought that there needed to be a women’s walking football group, especially for the generation that was banned from playing in our youth.

"We may not be any good but we will have fun and hopefully improve, even if it is a case of finding out just how difficult it is to kick a ball where you want it to go!”