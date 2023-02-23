Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Protestors object to 5G phone mast near their Shrewsbury homes

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

Residents in a part of Shrewsbury have held a protest against a new 15m-tall 5G mobile phone mast being put up in their area.

Residents and councillors held a protest at the proposed site of the Copthorne mast
Residents and councillors held a protest at the proposed site of the Copthorne mast

They say it would be overbearing on the grass verge of Shorncliffe Drive and would even loom over nearby trees and have made their views known on a planning application lodged with Shropshire Council.

The developers say the height of the mast in Copthorne and the siting of more masts around town is needed for technical reasons to be able to give mobile phone users around town the ability to use 5G signals.

One objector who did not wish to be named said: "I work for a communications company and I know we need a better network. There is a lot of space for these and more suitable locations than outside someone's front door."

On the planning portal he added: "I object to this mast as it is overbearing and unfitting to the surrounding area.

"The trees closely located are between 8m and 12m in height, so the mast will most definitely over power them and become an obvious eyesore. I object to this proposal, it is out of proportion to the surrounding area. It is unsightly and overbearing."

Objectors also make clear a number of health worries they have, which the applicant CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd has replied to.

In its submission to council planner the company says there is a specific requirement for an installation at the grass verge of to ensure that the latest high quality 3G and 4G service provision is provided in this area.

"The proposed column will also ensure that new 5G coverage can be provided at this location. This ensures that coverage and capacity requirements are maintained and enhanced.

"With the advent of new technology, under the banner of 5G, further advances are proposed and Central Government has seen the telecoms industry, and in particular 5G, to be at the forefront of economic development."

They add that the proposed height at 15m is essential in order to provide coverage to the target coverage area.

The planning application is available to comment on the council's planning website, with a reference number 23/00532/TEL at https://pa.shropshire.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=neighbourComments&keyVal=RPRZIQTDM9B00

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Science & technology
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News