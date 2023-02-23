Protestors object to 5G phone mast near their Shrewsbury homes

Residents and councillors held a protest at the proposed site of the Copthorne mast

They say it would be overbearing on the grass verge of Shorncliffe Drive and would even loom over nearby trees and have made their views known on a planning application lodged with Shropshire Council.

The developers say the height of the mast in Copthorne and the siting of more masts around town is needed for technical reasons to be able to give mobile phone users around town the ability to use 5G signals.

One objector who did not wish to be named said: "I work for a communications company and I know we need a better network. There is a lot of space for these and more suitable locations than outside someone's front door."

On the planning portal he added: "I object to this mast as it is overbearing and unfitting to the surrounding area.

"The trees closely located are between 8m and 12m in height, so the mast will most definitely over power them and become an obvious eyesore. I object to this proposal, it is out of proportion to the surrounding area. It is unsightly and overbearing."

Objectors also make clear a number of health worries they have, which the applicant CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd has replied to.

In its submission to council planner the company says there is a specific requirement for an installation at the grass verge of to ensure that the latest high quality 3G and 4G service provision is provided in this area.

"The proposed column will also ensure that new 5G coverage can be provided at this location. This ensures that coverage and capacity requirements are maintained and enhanced.

"With the advent of new technology, under the banner of 5G, further advances are proposed and Central Government has seen the telecoms industry, and in particular 5G, to be at the forefront of economic development."

They add that the proposed height at 15m is essential in order to provide coverage to the target coverage area.