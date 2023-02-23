Gig taking place to mark end of indie label

Stellarate - from left, Adam Knight, Neville Street, Ian Fourie and Vin Whyte.

Stellarate will be performing at Albert & Co Frankville in Shrewsbury on Saturday, March 18.

The gig is a repeat of one that took place last year to mark the end of the Stella Five music label.

Stella Five, the brainchild of Neville Street, was established in 1988 to release music recorded by his own band The Geekais.

But, following The Geekais’ mini-album Nincompoop, the label went on to issue singles by Scottish five-piece The Hardy Boys (Wonderful Lie) and Reading based singer-songwriter Tony Calderley – It Must Have Something To Do With Love.

Mr Street said: “I found out after 2022’s gig that some people had missed out, so it seemed a shame not to stage it again.

"In a slight change of plan and in addition to music from the Stella Five catalogue Stellarate, the house band for the evening, will play songs by artists that influenced the label mates, for example, Aztec Camera, Echo & The Bunnymen and Elvis Costello.

"We also have a number of guest appearances planned.

"I thought 2022’s concert would be a one-off and lamented the fact, until I was encouraged to revisit the concert for a second time. We had so much fun last year and it’s a privilege to play this nostalgic set of songs with such an excellent group of musicians.”