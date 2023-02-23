Bridge or pontoon suggested to beat traffic chaos at Shrewsbury showground

West Mids Showground

Shrewsbury's West Mid Showground, home to the Shropshire County Show, is often beset with large queues of cars heading in and out when festivals, fireworks displays and other showpiece events are held.

Councillor Alex Wagner has suggested a bridge or pontoon from Shrewsbury town centre to the showground should be considered in future plans for the town. It came after he and fellow Shrewsbury Lib Dem councillor Rob Wilson visited the venue, meeting showground CEO Ian Bebbington.

“We spoke at length about the potential of the county showground and how poor the links into town can be from there. On our doorstep we have 100 acres of green land, one of the most-visited tourist destinations in the county, and yet the links are minimal. I would like to see the plan for the town perhaps even consider a new footbridge or pontoon to make the most of the showground.”

Mr Wagner and Mr Wilson also met Shrewsbury Men's Shed founder Simon Rouse. The initiative was set-up nearly two years ago and has already developed into one of the largest men's sheds in the country. The ambition of the founding members has meant it is taking a leading role in social prescribing, and has formed partnerships with several local charities - including the Rural Charity, who operate the West Mid Showground.