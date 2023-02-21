Police step up "seize and destroy" warnings in Shropshire over use of e-scooters

Picture: West Mercia Police

Officers in Shropshire say they are being approached by members of the public because of the anti-social manner in which some e-scooters are being used.

Alison Owen, of the local policing team in Shrewsbury, Meole and Copthorne, said: "I have been approached by several members of the public in regards to the to the anti-social manner in which e-scooters are being used.

"In the West Mercia policing area of Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire there is only one e-scooter trial, based in Redditch.

"Therefore, unless part of this loan scheme e-scooters can only be ridden on private land and with the permission of the land owner."

She added that although e-scooters are available to buy they are currently illegal to use on public roads, pavements, cycle lanes and pedestrian-only areas.

"Anyone found using an e-scooter in a public areas risks having it seized by the police and further more be reported for various motoring offences. "

Police in Ludlow are also noticing an increase in e-scooters.

A spokesman for the town's local policing team said: "We have been offering advise to those we have stopped so far, however continued disregard of the law will lead to us seizing and destroying the E-scooters and riders will be issued with a Traffic Offence Report."

Ludlow councillor Andy Boddington warned that offenders could get a criminal record which could bar them from driving and even some employment.

He said: "Using an electric scooter on the highway, pavements or public spaces is illegal, though buying a scooter is not.

"At the moment police are warning offenders and publicising that scooters are illegal.

"Confiscation of the scooters which are classified as road vehicles would lead to offenders, not all young people in Ludlow, gaining a criminal record which could bar them from driving and some employment."