Blaze at derelict property in Shrewsbury prompts emergency response from multiple fire crews

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service..

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received the call at 20:23pm on February 19, with reports of a "fire classified as a house fire in Shrewsbury."

The incident took place off the B4386 at Worthen.

The fire service said that "three fire appliances, including the Aerial Ladder Platform were mobilised from Bishops Castle and Minsterley."

An operations officer was also in attendance.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue confirmed in their incident log that crews used breathing apparatus, hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to contain the blaze.

"This incident was a fire at a derelict property, crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish," the statement continued.

They also said that "over the border assistance was received from Mid & West Wales."