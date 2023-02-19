Prayers for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria to be said in Shrewsbury today

Excavators work at the site of buildings that collapsed during the earthquake . (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue).

Families will gather at the war memorial in the Quarry from 1-2pm to show their support for all those who have lost their lives and their homes.

And they are urging people to go along and join in.

The gathering has been organised by Shropshire Supports Refugees.

Kariman Yakhoul from the charity said that the Syrian and Turkish communities in Shropshire had been deeply saddened and affected by the earthquakes.

"Many have extended family, friends, people they know who have lost their lives or who are know having to live in tents with little food or help," she said.

"It brings back all the trauma of the war in Syria that they fled in 2017 and there is a great sadness among Syrians now living here."

She said they felt helpless.