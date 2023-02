Clorley will be sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court

Christopher Clorley, aged 28, harassed the woman for almost a year from December 2021 to mid-November last year.

A stalking order was put in place, but he breached it on January 16 and between February 10 and 14 this year.

Clorley, of Kendal Road, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Worcester Magistrates Court to one count of stalking and two breaches of a stalking order.