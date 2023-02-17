Friends raise funds in memory of teenager who died from meningitis

Jago Ainslie

A talented, all round sportsman the 18 year old from Shrewsbury was on a gap year with plans to go travelling, before hoping to study at Newcastle University.

But on November 30 last year Jago, at home with his family, complained of a very bad headache.

His condition worsened, and he was rushed to hospital having had a seizure. He died from group B meningococcal meningitis on December 2.

A popular student from Shrewsbury School, Jago is now being remembers by friends and fellow classmates with a fundraiser in his memory.

The ambitious fundraising run for Meningitis Now sees former Shrewsbury School students Nick Argyle and Louis Graham attempting to run 187 miles, the equivalent distance between Shrewsbury and Newcastle, in February to honour their friend’s life.

Nick and Louis are dividing the miles between them, keeping track of their progress via a running app. The run signifies the journey Jago would have taken from his hometown to university, where he was due to enrol in September.

Nick said: "Jago was eighteen when he died. He was taking a gap year, with plans to go travelling and to attend Newcastle University in September. There were no signs that he had been unwell - he was out with friends the day before he fell ill. Soon before he died Jago and his mum drove to Newcastle to visit the university.”

He said that Jago’s death came as a huge shock to his family and friends.

"The youngest of three brothers, Jago was full of energy before his sudden illness. He was a talented tennis player and cricketer and he was always laughing with his friends."

Jago’s parents describe him as, “A wonderful, loving and supportive brother, friend and son. He was always making people laugh and he lived life to the full. Jago is greatly missed and will always be remembered.”

For Jago’s friends the seriousness of meningitis has never been so clear. Nick said: “Before this happened, my friends and I had heard of meningitis, but knew almost nothing about it. It really shocked me how little it is talked about in general health talks or in schools given how serious it can be. I do think there should be greater awareness given how dangerous it can be in serious cases.”

Jago's friends have chosen to raise money and awareness of meningitis by running for Meningitis Now. They want to complete their challenge in 18 days, to reflect Jago's age when he died and hope to run the final leg ending at Newcastle University on Saturday - February 18.

The friends hope to raise over £10,000 in Jago's memory and to help Meningitis Now to raise more awareness of the disease. People can donate online at justgiving.com/page/jago-ainslie.

Although meningitis can affect anyone at any time, teenagers and young people have a greater risk. Vaccines which help to prevent some types of meningitis are offered as part of the routine immunisation programme in the UK.