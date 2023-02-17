Charity gearing up for return of colour run

The Shrewsbury Colour Run is being held on Saturday, April 1, at the Sansaw Estate in Hadnall.

Organisers from Lingen Davies Cancer Fund said they are delighted to be back hosting the fun run, which raised more than £26,000 for the charity last year.

Entrants will be doused in colour powder as they make their way around the 5k off-road course.

There will also be a host of after-event entertainment including glitter paint, a barbecue, and dedicated milkshake trailer.

Lizzy Coleman, Fundraising Events Lead for Lingen Davies, said last year’s Colour Run was a huge success with more than 600 entrants taking part.

She said: “The Shrewsbury Colour Run is a great event for everyone – you can run, jog, or walk it so there is no excuse not to get involved. It is my favourite event in our schedule, and it is guaranteed fun for all. There won’t be a clean T-shirt in sight by the end of the day.

“A very big thank you to all our sponsors – Aico, Henshalls Insurance Brokers, Reech Media, Fodens Solicitors, Base Architects and Thomas Consulting, their support means we can hold these large-scale events and raise vital funds to improve cancer services throughout Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

“There is also lots on offer at the end of the race; a BBQ, refreshments, Winsbury Dairy’s Milkshake Trailer, glitter face painting and much more. It is a fantastic atmosphere after the excitement of the run."

Participants must pre-register to take part in the run through the charity’s website www.lingendavies.co.uk/events.