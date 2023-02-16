Notification Settings

Velvet Underground tribute band to perform in Shrewsbury

By Nick Humphreys

A group performing hits of Lou Reed's legendary band The Velvet Underground will be performing at a county venue.

VU will be performing at Albert's Shed in Shrewsbury

VU will be performing at Albert’s Shed in Shrewsbury on Saturday, March 4, to celebrate what would have been his 81st birthday.

The five-piece band’s set will include classics such as All Tomorrow’s Parties, Femme Fatale, I’m Waiting For The Man, Rock ‘n Roll, Sweet Jane and Venus In Furs; and one Reed solo number Satellite of Love; among many others.

The gig will also mark the 50th anniversary since the release of Squeeze, the final studio album in the band’s name. It is also 30 years since the original members of Lou Reed, John Cale, Mo Tucker and Sterling Morrison played a series of well-received shows culminating in the release of a live album from the reunion tour, Live MCMXCIII.

Co-founder Richard Cohen hopes that the celebratory concert will attract some ardent fans of the band’s music. He said: “We all enjoy a shared passion for The Velvet Underground and are really looking forward to the gig at Albert’s Shed. Although we aim to play the songs fairly true to type, the use of some unusual instruments and our own inimitable style will add an interesting dynamic to the performance, which will also be supported by a visual spectacle.”

Tickets are £5 and available at albertsshed.co.uk/events/shrewsbury-04-03-2023/VU. VU will be on stage from 9pm.

