Shrewsbury clubbercise class to shape up charity funds

Mel Mansell and Leonie Seager from Shrewsbury are both running the London Marathon this year for Severn Hospice and MIND. To help raise funds, they are hosting a Clubbercise at St Giles Church Hall in Shrewsbury

Mel Mansell and Leonie Seager will be coming together at the end of this month to hold a family clubbercise class in aid of mental health charity Mind and Severn Hospice.

It comes as the pair are getting ready to take on the London Marathon in April in aid of the two charities – and are now looking to their local community for support in their fundraising efforts.

Mel said: "Back in 2019 I climbed Kilimanjaro raising funds for a selection of charities, including The Severn Hospice, which I will be running the London Marathon for this year.

"This will be my second London Marathon, and third marathon in total.

"I chose Severn Hospice as my Grandad was cared for by them and I have friends who have been cared for by them also.They really do an incredible job. I’m feeling determined, nervous and excited.

"When I ran it in 2021 I was poorly, so this time I want to enjoy it, take in the sights and soak up the amazing atmosphere."

Mel works full-time and also runs her own fitness business – Zumba and Clubbercise with Mel – which takes place at St Giles Church Hall in Shrewsbury as well as via Zoom during the Covid lockdown.

She met Leonie through a coaching club run by Sasha Buy where they got talking and decided to come together to host a charity fundraiser at St Giles Church Hall.

Leonie works as an orthodontist and is running the London Marathon for Mind, which supports people with mental health problems including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, PTSD and more.

She is also a mental health first aider and through her work with local dental colleagues and her own patients, it has become apparent to Leonie how difficult it is for people to often find the support they need.

Leonie said she wants to help the charity in their mission, to ensure that more people are able to access the mental health support they need.

The clubbercise class will take place on Sunday, February 26 at 4pm. Tickets cost £5 for adults and £3 for children, there will also be a cake sale after the class.