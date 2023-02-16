Draw back the curtain for 'energetic' show full of Broadway hits with Joseph star Keith Jack

Keith Jack

Dreamcoat Stars, which will feature performers from the West End production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, will be on at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on Wednesday, April 12.

The production will be packed with vibrant and energetic songs from the nation’s most loved shows including Joseph, Jesus Christ Superstar, SIX, Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia, We Will Rock You, Jersey Boys, Les Misérables, Moulin Rouge and more.

The show is being produced by Matt Brinkler for RED Entertainment and Jack, who shot to fame after placing second in BBC1’s Any Dream Will Do.