Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Draw back the curtain for 'energetic' show full of Broadway hits with Joseph star Keith Jack

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

Stars including Keith Jack from BBC One's Any Dream Will Do will be performing Broadway classics at a show in Shropshire.

Keith Jack
Keith Jack

Dreamcoat Stars, which will feature performers from the West End production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, will be on at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on Wednesday, April 12.

The production will be packed with vibrant and energetic songs from the nation’s most loved shows including Joseph, Jesus Christ Superstar, SIX, Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia, We Will Rock You, Jersey Boys, Les Misérables, Moulin Rouge and more.

The show is being produced by Matt Brinkler for RED Entertainment and Jack, who shot to fame after placing second in BBC1’s Any Dream Will Do.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £26. To buy tickets visit theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/dreamcoat-stars/

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Music
Entertainment
Shrewsbury entertainment
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News