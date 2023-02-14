Shropshire takeaway boss shares pain over Turkey earthquake disaster

Yucel Ozturk, who owns takeaways and a coffee shop in Shrewsbury, shared heartache over the Turkey/Syria earthquake

Yucel Ozturk, who runs takeaways and a coffee shop in Shrewsbury, said "it's like life is over for everyone" back in his homeland following the devastating quake. Tens of thousands of people have died in Kahramanmaras and surrounding areas, and the death toll is still rising as rescue workers comb through the rubble of buildings that crumbled.

Yucel's niece had family in the area. Two have died, including a pregnant woman who got married just last year.

"It's very upsetting," said Yucel. "It is scary what is happening out there. The whole city went down. My niece's family is from Urfa. It's so sad what has happened."

Yucel's family in his home Akcaali, near the capital city Ankara, are now supporting family members whose homes were destroyed in Urfa.

"In Ankara the buildings didn't go down but the whole city was shaking," said Yucel. "My mum lives on her own. Her house didn't go down and she's okay for now, but it is very bad.

"I have friends and family over there. I've been talking to them a lot. I really want to go there but I can't because of work. Everybody here is wanting news about friends and families out there.

"To be honest with you, it's hard to watch the television and to see the news. It's really bad. It's like the end of the world for everybody in Turkey."

It has been a tough time for Turkish people around the world, including those in Shropshire. However Yucel has been heartened by kind Salopians, who have shared well wishes and offered help where they can.

"A lot of customers have been coming in to Anatolia (a Turkish coffee shop in Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury) and have been very kind, saying nice words and coming to say sorry about what has happened. They have been asking to donate things but it's difficult for us to send it on."

Several reports have emerged of miraculous rescues from the rubble, including that of a baby who was saved 128 hours after the quake.

"It is amazing to see people who are being found after six or seven days," Yucel said.

Across Shropshire, Turkish and Syrian communities have rallied to send aid to the disaster-stricken countries.

Telford’s Turkish Community Association banded together to send around 100 boxes of aid to the country before concentrating on raising more funds that can be donated.