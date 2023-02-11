Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Search and rescue heroes in Shropshire region ask for public to help them

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Volunteers who are called on to help the public in dire need are themselves asking for help.

West Mercia Search and Rescue in action
West Mercia Search and Rescue in action

West Mercia Search & Rescue have asked people to vote for them in an Asda Green Token Giving online ballot.

They are up against two other worthy causes in the vote, Dawley Christian Centre for its foodbank and the Telford Children's Autism Hub.

A spokesman for West Mercia Search & Rescue said: "We could do with your help once more.

"Could you please spend a moment to vote for us via the link below?

"Even if you have previously voted, you are allowed to vote once again on a weekly basis.

"This potential donation will make a big difference to a small charity like ours."

The volunteer search and rescue team finds missing people, saves lives in floods and responds to emergencies alongside the emergency services.

To vote for one of the charities visit asda.com/green-tokens/store?store=5011

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News