Search and rescue heroes in Shropshire region ask for public to help them

West Mercia Search and Rescue in action

West Mercia Search & Rescue have asked people to vote for them in an Asda Green Token Giving online ballot.

They are up against two other worthy causes in the vote, Dawley Christian Centre for its foodbank and the Telford Children's Autism Hub.

A spokesman for West Mercia Search & Rescue said: "We could do with your help once more.

"Could you please spend a moment to vote for us via the link below?

"Even if you have previously voted, you are allowed to vote once again on a weekly basis.

"This potential donation will make a big difference to a small charity like ours."

The volunteer search and rescue team finds missing people, saves lives in floods and responds to emergencies alongside the emergency services.