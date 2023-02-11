Libby to sing out for earthquake appeal at Shrewsbury Market Hall gig

Libby Gilksman from The Market Cookware will be performing a concert to raise money for the Turkey/Syria Earthquake appeal

Libby Gliksman runs the Market Cookshop in Shrewsbury's Market Hall but doubles up as a professional vocalist, and she is planning to combine these two parts of her life again on Saturday, February 18.

Versatile Libby, who has been nominated as one of the best three solo singers in the Midlands, will be putting down her cook wares and picking up her mic to go through a who's who repertoire of top hits on the market hall balcony. She will be accompanied by pianist Dean Ames.

The last time Libby took to the balcony to sing she raised a phenomenal near £900 for Ukraine during her 45-minute set. She says singing can help her feel less helpless in the face of such tragedies.

"I feel helpless being over here when all those people are suffering over there," said Libby.

"If I can use my voice to raise money then I will do that."

The money will be going to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal.

Among the hits Libby will be rolling out from 3.15pm to 4pm next Saturday are numbers from Adele, Carole King, Rod Stewart, Ray Charles and as many others that she can belt out in three quarters of an hour.

Customers who want to pick up goods from the cookshop during that time will still be able to do so as Libby has got help.

Libby's parents have run the Upstairs Downstairs shop in Leg Street, Oswestry for the last 35 years. Libby is a relative newcomer to the family business having been in the market hall for five years.