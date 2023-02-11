Notification Settings

'Drunk' given a chance to sober up after police in Shrewsbury arrest

By David Tooley

Police gave a person the chance to sober up when they made an arrest in Shrewsbury town centre.

Picture: Shrewsbury Police
Officers were policing the town on Friday night as a part of their ongoing Operation Crane, which can bring them into contact with people who are worse for wear.

Police Sergeant Gary Lansdale said: "We have just made an arrest for D&D (drunk and disorderly) taking positive action in removing one person out of the town for tonight and preventing further offences."

The sergeant and his colleagues PC Lennon and PC Spiers were soon back out on foot patrol in the town centre.

They were pictured outside a well known Shrewsbury restaurant but did not see another 'pizza' the action.

"Thankfully no further issues, but we have encountered lots of people enjoying their evening," PS Lansdale confirmed.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

