Special service requests for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service..

One person dropped into the Bridgnorth Fire Station at 9.20am on Friday after failing to get a ring of themselves. A firefighter was able to use a specialist ring cutter to remove the ring from the person's right hand.

On Thursday night it was the Shrewsbury fire crew asked to give assistance at the station. Small tools were used to take a ring off a person's hand in a 10 minute operation.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said both rings were removed safely.