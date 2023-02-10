Notification Settings

Special service requests for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

Shropshire firefighters were asked to help when two people found their couldn't get rings off their fingers.

One person dropped into the Bridgnorth Fire Station at 9.20am on Friday after failing to get a ring of themselves. A firefighter was able to use a specialist ring cutter to remove the ring from the person's right hand.

On Thursday night it was the Shrewsbury fire crew asked to give assistance at the station. Small tools were used to take a ring off a person's hand in a 10 minute operation.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said both rings were removed safely.

Telford firefighters were called our after two people were stuck in a lift at Telford Railway Station on Thursday night at 7.35pm. They were both out when the crew arrived and engineers were called out to deal with the problem with the doors.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

