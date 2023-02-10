Society 'reassured' over plans for historic Shrewsbury author's cottage

Spring Cottage in Lyth Hill

Author Mary Webb designed and lived at Spring Cottage at Lyth Hill in the early 20th century, where plans for a garage and new house were approved in August 2021.

The applicants have submitted their technical plans for dealing with various conditions for the new building but there is nothing about any plans for the historic cottage.

Anne Williams, secretary of the Mary Webb Society, said they had been approached by planning agent Phil Oliver after making their views known.

In their comment a society spokesman said they feared that one of the three rooms and lobby of the original Spring Cottage, which she wrote her most famous novel Precious Bane, may be demolished and lost forever if further action is not taken.

Ms Williams said: "We have subsequently heard back from Mr Oliver and have been reassured that a new application will be made about the plans for the cottage.

"We want to give a clear message to the owners that we are keeping a very close eye on what happens to this important building. We are watching with interest."

Mr Oliver, of Shrewsbury-based Munro Associates, said a new planning application is being drawn up to deal with the preservation of Spring Cottage.

"I think they will be happy with what the plans are," said Mr Oliver.

The society, which is recognised as a body that must be consulted on applications for the cottage, is also concerned with ground works on the site, involving the removal of some trees.

Dr Gladys Mary Coles, the society's president and a leading authority on the author said as a passionate nature lover and early environmentalist, Mary Webb would have been appalled by the "sorry scene of destruction”.

She had planted many saplings and a hawthorn hedge in the early months of living at her modest cottage home, they said.