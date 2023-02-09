Barratt and David Wilson Homes donated £1,500 to The Shrewsbuy Ark.

David Wilson homes has given the money to The Shrewsbury Ark, with the donation coming from the Barratt Developments Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities.

The donation will be put towards the charity’s running costs, which will cover expenses such as heating, fuel costs and employing support and outreach staff.

The Ark provides day centre services for homeless and vulnerable people in the town.

It offers showers, washing machines and driers, along with creative activities and other support sessions for teaching basic life skills and personal development.

Through partnerships it also offers vital access to healthcare services.

Emily Bell, chair of Shrewsbury Ark, said: “As well as providing life’s basics in terms of warm food and hygiene, the move to new larger premises in 2022 has enabled us to now offer a range of health and mental health care services.

“Many homeless and vulnerable people often feel intimidated or uncomfortable accessing health and care services through usual routes, which is why our GP, oral health and heptology clinics are so essential. We also offer a range of counselling and mental health services including sessions to support to survivors of all types of sexual abuse and also individual trauma intervention sessions."

Emily added: “We have more than 900 people registered with us and our staff and amazing team of volunteers cook meals for, and support between 40 to 50 people per day. In the last three months alone, we have had another 60 people register with us.

“Our outreach team is out on the street encouraging people to use our services, or supporting people with the challenges of running a home, ensuring they remain connected and engaged with the community, and preventing mental health and addiction relapse. All of this is clearly demonstrating our services are needed now more than ever.

“As a charity, we are funded entirely on grants and donations, and the move to our larger premises has seen our operating overheads increase.

“We are extremely grateful for this generous contribution towards our running costs from David Wilson Homes, enabling us to support the most vulnerable in our community, and to give people the opportunity to move forward with their lives.”

Dominic Harman, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “As a leading developer, donating to organisations and charities in the areas in which we build is vital, and Shrewsbury Ark is certainly deserving of support.